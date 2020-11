Or Copy this URL to Share

Jerome "Jerry" Lippert

Jupiter - Jerry Lippert passed away on December 23, 2018 in Jupiter, Florida at age 85. He was born in Syracuse, New York on August 29, 1933. He was the beloved son of Frederick "Bud" John Lippert and Muriel Barbara (Scott) Lippert, dear nephew and cousin to many. Services were private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store