Jerry C. HATZENBUHLER

Jerry C. HATZENBUHLER Obituary
HATZENBUHLER, Jerry C. Jerry C. Hatzenbuhler "Buhler" passed away on April 29, 2019. Buhler spent his 83 years on this earth without ever meeting a stranger. His generosity was extraordinary -- so many were welcomed over the years at Buhler's 651 Club. Survived by his three children, Barre, Belinda and Amy, their mother, Jeannette and six wonderful grandchildren, he gained a second family upon marrying Bernice, who predeceased him in 2017. He was beloved the epitome of a life well-lived. A Celebration of his Life will take place on June 15, 2019.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 5, 2019
