HATZENBUHLER, Jerry C. Jerry C. Hatzenbuhler "Buhler" passed away on April 29, 2019. Buhler spent his 83 years on this earth without ever meeting a stranger. His generosity was extraordinary -- so many were welcomed over the years at Buhler's 651 Club. Survived by his three children, Barre, Belinda and Amy, their mother, Jeannette and six wonderful grandchildren, he gained a second family upon marrying Bernice, who predeceased him in 2017. He was beloved the epitome of a life well-lived. A Celebration of his Life will take place on June 15, 2019.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 5, 2019