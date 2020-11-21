Jerry Floyd Neff
Jerry Floyd Neff, age 77, passed away November 18, 2020. Jerry was born January 16, 1943 in Lincoln, NE. He graduated from Milford High School and went on to receive his Master's degree from the Nebraska University.
He married his wife Gabriella May 26, 1976, and they celebrated 44 years of marriage before his passing. He is survived by his wife, Gabriella; and their two sons, Kevin and Jason Neff.
A Memorial Gathering will be held from 5:00PM to 7:00PM Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Howard-Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation and Event Center, 754 US Hwy 1, North Palm Beach, FL 33408.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your charity of choice
in Jerry's memory.
