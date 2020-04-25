|
|
Martin, Jerry
Jerry Martin, 87, of West Palm Beach, FL, passed away on April 18, 2020 with his daughters at his side.
Jerry was born on November 10, 1932 to James H. and Etta Mae Martin in Lake Worth, FL. Throughout his childhood he learned carpentry and building construction at his father's side and remained in that industry throughout his adult life.
As a teenager, Jerry and his brother, James H. "Pepper" Martin, opened the Lake Worth Beach Rentals business near the Lake Worth Pier. It was a popular fixture and proved to be a great business and work opportunity for his daughters as well as many others.
Jerry was an avid roller skater, gymnast, weight lifter, all-around athlete and great guy who would help most anyone. He was extremely talented in work as well as anything he pursued. Jerry was a great father and always there teaching new things. He loved to fish, play catch, dart games, loved his family and his friends.
He is missed dearly.
He was predeceased by his parents James H. and Etta Mae Martin, brother "Pepper" Martin, sister-in-law Peggy Martin, niece Sherry Martin.
He is survived by his daughters, Janet Martin Suarez and son-in-law Ed Suarez, and Paige Martin Milkins and son-in-law Larry Milkins, and niece, Debbie Martin.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020