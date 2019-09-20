|
Solod, Jerry Maurice
Jerry Maurice Solod, 73, died peacefully on September 18, 2019, at his home in Boynton Beach, surrounded by family. He was a kind and funny man who loved life, his family, cooking and fishing. He worked as a respiratory therapist for 45 years. Jerry is survived by his loving wife Myrna, daughter Michelle (Nick), granddaughter Ellie, son Danny (Jamie), grandson Sai, brother Michael, sister-in-law Carolyn, nieces and nephew. Memorial Service will be held September 22 at Star of David Memorial Gardens, 7701 Bailey Road, North Lauderdale, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019