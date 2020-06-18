Seevers, Jerry

Jerry Seevers passed away at his home in Delray Beach on Thursday June 11, 2020. Jerry was born in Brooklyn, NY, on October 21, 1948. He attended Archbishop Molloy High School in Queens, NY, and graduated from St. Leo's College in St. Leo FL. He was a skilled carpenter and spent much of his life as a finish carpenter in custom residential construction in the Palm Beach area. He was a lifelong baseball fan and an avid follower of the New York Yankees. Jerry is predeceased by his parents, George and Gabrielle Seevers of Wantagh, Long Island, NY, where he spent his youth. He is survived by his sisters, Patricia (Seevers) Kovach of Naples, FL, and Kathleen (Seevers) Doty of Valley Stream, NY, as well as an adopted son, Sean P. Seevers of Vero Beach, FL, and a granddaughter. He also leaves four nieces, four grand nieces, three grand nephews and a caring and loving group of longtime friends.

Considering the current Covid –19 restrictions, a memorial service will be planned at a future date.



