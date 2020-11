Jesse Norbert LoweryJesse Norbert Lowery, of Tequesta, FL, passed away on November 7, 2020, at the age of 86. He served in the Navy and adored his family. He was a Gideon and active in his local church. A Funeral Service will be held 11:00AM Saturday, November 14, at First Baptist Church of Tequesta, 423 Tequesta Dr, Tequesta. In lieu of flowers donations may be given to the Gideons. For online condolences visit ( www.taylorandmodeen.com ).