Jessie M. Valdes

Jessie M. Valdes Obituary
Valdes, Jessie M.
Jessie M. Valdes, 94, a devoted wife, excellent mother, awesome grandmother and a wonderful friend to all died on March 12, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Julia Heller (son-in-law Larry), son Randy Valdes (daughter-in-law Ila), grandson Jason Heller (Jessica), granddaughter Liz Heller, great-granddaughter Cameran Heller and great-grandson Jackson Heller. She was preceded in death by her husband Esteban Valdes on December 11, 1979. She was born February 9, 1926 in Swainsboro, GA and moved to Miami in her early twenties. She instilled in her family the importance of good work ethics, Christian values and decency and compassion towards others. She will be greatly missed.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
