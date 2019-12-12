Home

Jessie Nienhouse Obituary
Nienhouse, Jessie
It is with a heavy heart that the family of Jessie Nienhouse announces her passing after a brief illness on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the age of 91. Jessie was surrounded by family as she was peacefully called home to be with our Wonderful Lord and Savior.
Jessie will be lovingly remembered by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and their husbands and wives. Jessie was predeceased by her husband of 50 years George.
Visitation Services will be held at the Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Funeral Home, 3041 Kirk Road, Lake Worth, FL 33461 on Saturday, December 14, 2019 between 10:00AM and 12:00PM followed by a funeral service at Noon. Interment will immediately follow in Lake Worth Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lord's Place or Hospice.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
