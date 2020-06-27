Taylor, Jill Ellen

On June 7, 2020, Jill Ellen Taylor, passed away at her home in Jupiter, Florida at age 56.

Jill was born on August 29, 1963, in Jersey City, New Jersey, to Michael and Jeanne Taylor. She was a true Daddy's girl and her mother's favorite daughter. As a girl, she competed in horseback riding and enjoyed modeling. As a teenager, she fell in love with painting and later attended duCret School of Art and Rutgers University. Jill was a night owl and loved working as a waitress and hanging out with family and friends. She was a world traveler, visiting five continents and many islands. She was honest, brave, and unwaveringly loyal. She had a gentle sense of humor and was awesome at crossword puzzles. She was an avid reader and movie buff. Like her hero, Mary Poppins, Jill never lost her magical child spirit. She loved deeply and was deeply loved and respected. Her brothers: Michael, Mark and Martin; three sisters-in-law; and thirteen nieces and nephews miss her terribly.

Jill was preceded in death by her father and mother, Michael and Jeanne Taylor. There will be memorial services in New Jersey and Florida To Be Announced.

In lieu of sending flowers, take care of a stranger, widow, or orphan, or donate to pancreatic cancer research.



