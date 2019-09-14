|
|
Dailing, Jim
Jim Dailing, of Jupiter, FL, passed peacefully into eternal life in the early hours of August 30, 2019. Jim was born in Quincy, IL on November 16, 1927 to the late Leona and George Dailing.
He is survived by his beloved wife and best friend, Karla, sons James of Bend, OR and Thomas, daughter-in-law Diane, and granddaughter, Mya of Stevens Point, WI, and sister and brother-in-law, Mitzi and Richard Manthey of Pardeeville, WI. Jim met Karla in Wisconsin in 1974 and they were married in Phoenix, AZ in 1980.
Jim enjoyed a long and successful career in the hospitality industry and consequently managed Hotels and Food & Beverage operations throughout the Western United States before relocating with his wife to Jupiter, FL in 1999. At that time, they became active members of Holy Spirit Lutheran Church in Juno Beach. Jim had a dear love for the 7:00AM Wednesday morning Men's Group and rarely missed attending. He loved serving others and embraced his spiritual gift of Mercy through various Care ministries at HSLC. Over the years Jim was always a voracious reader and he enjoyed golfing, RV'ing, traveling, camping, salmon fishing the Pacific and Vancouver Island and being an avid Green Bay Packers fan.
A Memorial Service will be held at Holy Spirit Lutheran Church on September 21 at 11:00AM officiated by Pastor Frank Wagner and interment with military honors at the South Florida National Cemetery on September 23 at 11:30AM, Lane 3. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jim Dailing Memorial at the Holy Spirit Lutheran Church.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019