Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmie BOONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmie BOONE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jimmie BOONE Obituary
BOONE, Jimmie BOONE, JIMMIE age 81 of Venice and Jupiter, Florida witnessed 29,812 sunrises before resting in peace May 27, 2019. Proud USMC Veteran, Dade and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue 31 years, Retired Town of Lake Park Fire Chief - Youth Program Baseball and Football Coach. 20-years. Survived by wife Geri of 60 years, Sons Jim (Lisa), Jon(deceased), Al Sierra (Linda) Grandchildren Tyler, Jamie, Taylor, Jessica, J.D., Jordan, James, Thomas, Cassi. Celebration of Life will be Saturday, June 29, 2019, 2PM -5PM at Palm Beach Shores Community Center 247 Edwards Lane, Palm Beach Shores, Fl 33404. In lieu of flowers please send contributions to JTAA Travel Basketball Fund. 115 Brisa Way, #211, Jupiter, Fl 33458 Or Hospice Trustbridgefoundation.org , Tel: 561-494-6888
Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.