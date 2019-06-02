|
|
BOONE, Jimmie BOONE, JIMMIE age 81 of Venice and Jupiter, Florida witnessed 29,812 sunrises before resting in peace May 27, 2019. Proud USMC Veteran, Dade and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue 31 years, Retired Town of Lake Park Fire Chief - Youth Program Baseball and Football Coach. 20-years. Survived by wife Geri of 60 years, Sons Jim (Lisa), Jon(deceased), Al Sierra (Linda) Grandchildren Tyler, Jamie, Taylor, Jessica, J.D., Jordan, James, Thomas, Cassi. Celebration of Life will be Saturday, June 29, 2019, 2PM -5PM at Palm Beach Shores Community Center 247 Edwards Lane, Palm Beach Shores, Fl 33404. In lieu of flowers please send contributions to JTAA Travel Basketball Fund. 115 Brisa Way, #211, Jupiter, Fl 33458 Or Hospice Trustbridgefoundation.org , Tel: 561-494-6888
Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 2, 2019