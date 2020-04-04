Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jinx Meyer-Silver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jinx Meyer-Silver

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jinx Meyer-Silver Obituary
Meyer-Silver, Jinx
Jinx Meyer-Silver departed for greater journeys March 27, 2020. Survived by children Sue and Alan, she was loving wife to predeceased husbands Bernard Silver and Gerald Meyer, stepmother to Barbara and Johnny, and stepgrandmother to Caroline and Brandon, Danielle, Spencer and Matthew. She was one of a kind, lived large and with gusto for all of her 92.5 years, and was loved by many throughout her years. "She wanted to do it all!" And she surely did! Donations in her name to the Jewish appreciated.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jinx's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -