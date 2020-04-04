|
|
Meyer-Silver, Jinx
Jinx Meyer-Silver departed for greater journeys March 27, 2020. Survived by children Sue and Alan, she was loving wife to predeceased husbands Bernard Silver and Gerald Meyer, stepmother to Barbara and Johnny, and stepgrandmother to Caroline and Brandon, Danielle, Spencer and Matthew. She was one of a kind, lived large and with gusto for all of her 92.5 years, and was loved by many throughout her years. "She wanted to do it all!" And she surely did! Donations in her name to the Jewish appreciated.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020