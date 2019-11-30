|
Hauersperger, Joan Ann
Joan Ann Hauersperger, age 87, Stuart, FL, formerly of Urbana, IL, passed away at her home into the glorious arms of her Savior on November 25, 2019. Joan was born July 1, 1932 in New York, NY, a daughter of Joseph and Mary Cone. She was raised in Lakeland, FL and married Thomas J. Hauersperger, Sr., on September 2, 1957 in Miami, FL.
Joan enjoyed sewing, shuffleboard, swimming and worked as a Weight Watchers leader for 15 years. As many of you who knew her, she had a witty sense of humor and was not afraid of sharing it with us. She enjoyed RV'ing with her husband, Tom, during their snowbird years and she loved her home church New Beginnings in Palm City, FL.
Joan is predeceased by her husband Thomas Hauersperger of which they enjoyed 50 years of marriage. She is also predeceased by her sister Margaret Budlong, brothers Joseph Cone and Kenneth Cone. She is survived by her daughters Lynn Thomas, Stuart, FL; Teri Summers, Champaign, IL and son Thomas Hauersperger, Jr., Shelbyville, KY. She also survives two granddaughters April Porter, Chicago, IL and Debra Wright (Charles), Danville, IL.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date determined by the family. The family expresses their sincerest gratitude to the compassionate friends, caregivers and neighbors who helped make Joan's final remaining years enjoyable. For those who wish to make a donation in Joan's loving memory, please consider a contribution to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation at msfocus.org.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019