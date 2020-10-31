Joan Baker

Fort Myers, FL - Joan Rightsell Baker passed away October 23, 2020 at The Hospice House in Fort Myers, FL. Joan was born in Greencastle, IN in 1938 and graduated from Indiana University in 1960 with a B.S. in Nursing. She married Charles Robert Baker, M.D. in December, 1960. They later moved to Savannah, GA where Joan served as a nursing instructor at Chandler School of Nursing before moving to Palm Beach, FL in 1968.

Joan worked in multiple doctors' offices as a certified Clinical Research Coordinator conducting tests on investigational drugs for migraines, Alzheimer's and asthma. She enjoyed her family, friends, community volunteer work, walking, tennis and reading.

Joan was preceded in death by her former husband, Charles R. Baker, M.D. She is survived by her sister Jane Wesner of Rockford, IL and nieces Jenny Fox, Martha Nielsen, and Laura Plummer. Also surviving are her two children, Elizabeth Anne Baker of Gainesville, FL and Charles Brett Baker and wife Elke of Fort Myers, FL as well as grandchildren Jodie Dearman, Brian Baker, Kelly Baker, Courtney Davis, Joseph Davis and great grandchildren Fallyn Hatcher, Presley Hatcher, and Charlee Dearman.

Due to COVID-19 there are no services planned.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store