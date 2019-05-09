EDWARDS, Joan Barbara Joan Barbara Edwards, 76, of Boca Raton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. She was born in New Jersey, the Garden State on September 10, 1942, daughter of the late John Geier and Francis Scherer. Joan was a great Woman, Mother, Grandmother, Friend, and Inspiration. Her biggest joys were spending time with her family, her edentulous rescue dog Bella, weekly bingo, betting exacta boxes and cooking the biennial family dinner at her home in Boca Raton. Joan worked and volunteered all of her adult life. She was very fond of assisting those in need during her time at Boca Helping Hands. Joan lived life to fullest taking advantage of every opportunity to keep busy and have fun. Surviving Joan is her son Robert, his wife Kristine and their three children Cassidy, Riley, and Delaney. The family will receive friends from 6:00PM until 8:00PM on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Babione-Kraeer Funeral Home, 1100 North Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL 33433 A Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00AM on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Ascension Catholic Church, 7250 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL 33487. Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 9, 2019