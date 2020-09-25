Joan Bonifazi

Bonifazi, Joan
Joan Dunlop Bonifazi, 87, of Juno Beach, FL, passed away September 15, 2020, after battling the effects of multiple strokes and Covid-19.
Born and raised in Cleveland, OH, Joan graduated from Brush High School and received a Bachelor's degree at Bowling Green State University. She was married 44 years to the late Steven Bonifazi.
Together Joan and Steve raised orchids from around the world and enjoyed live musical theater, a passion that they passed on to their daughter Karen. Joan was known for decorating uniquely beautiful and delicious cakes.
As Palm Beach County grew, Joan became a leader in community organizations. She was a Girl Scout troop leader and served on the Board of Directors. Joan also served on the board of the United Way of Palm Beach County and helped found the Volunteer Center. She was an active volunteer and a president of the Junior League. Most recently, Joan held several offices in PEO, a philanthropic organization of women helping women.
After teaching some years at Belvedere Elementary School, Joan earned a Master's in Education at Florida Atlantic University. She trained student-teachers at FAU.
Joan was a loving mother to Karen Bonifazi Mohn and her husband Warren of Norwood, MA, and grandmother to Kathryn Rose.
Considering the risks of gathering in the time of Covid-19, the family has decided to forego a funeral. They would appreciate your sharing stories and condolences at
(howard-quattlebaum.com
).
The family requests that Joan be remembered with donations to the American Stroke Association
(stroke.org
), PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692 or P.E.O. Foundation, 3700 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50312.