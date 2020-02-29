The Palm Beach Post Obituaries
Joan Brav


1932 - 2020
Brav, Joan
Joan Brav (Fleischer) of Lantana, FL passed away Feb 22, 2020. Joan is survived by her brother Sidney, her daughters Debra Bennett and Anne Brav, and her sons Gary and Alan Brav, as well as grandchildren Eli Curley, Will Curley, Shawn Bennett, Nate Bennett, Asair Brav, Joe Brav, and great-grandchild Wesley Winchester. Joan was predeceased by her parents Oscar and Minnie Fleischer, as well as her husband Stanley Brav and her daughter Margie Curley. Joan loved the Red Sox, Frank Sinatra, and her family (not necessarily in that order). Services Beth Israel Boynton Chapel. Donations B'nai B'rith.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020
