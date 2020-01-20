Home

Families First Funeral Care & Cremation Center
1328 Dean Forest Rd
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 777-4473
Joan Corinne Sheehan

Joan Corinne Sheehan Obituary
Sheehan, Joan Corinne
Joan Corinne Sheehan, age 87, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020, at her residence in Savannah, GA.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, Joan was the eldest daughter of Walter and Anita Lemieux. She was a very faithful Catholic and served as a Eucharistic Minister for many years. She was a loving mother, sister, and friend.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Herbert Gene Sheehan and son, Michael James Sheehan.
She is survived by her children, Patrick Sheehan (Carol), Cathleen King (Pat), Margaret Wagner (Joe), Kelley Tarr (John), her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren, her sister, Lynn Millette, many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 21, 2020, from 10:00AM to 11:00AM at Families First Funeral Care, Savannah, GA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00PM at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, Savannah, GA.
www.familiesfirstcare.com
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020
