Joan passed away on February 4, 2019 at the age of 87 in Royal Palm Beach, FL. She was a homemaker for the majority of her life but enjoyed working at Community Savings after her children were grown. Her passion in life was being a mother and grandmother. And she was truly special at both of those duties. She was fiercely overprotective of her family and God forbid anyone who she even thought might be doing wrong towards them. They would find out fast not to mess with Joan Birch's children, much to our embarrassment at times. Survivors include her three children, Mary-Lou Morris (Steve), Lisa Gifford (Michael), and Richard Birch (Sonia). Joan was blessed with eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren plus one baby girl due in June. Her husband Douglas preceded her in death in 2012. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Rita Catholic Church in Wellington on Saturday, February 9 at 11:00AM. Friends are invited to a gathering after Mass at Michael and Lisa Gifford's home, 905 Blueberry Drive, Wellington. The family requests no flowers. Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019