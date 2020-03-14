Home

Joan Friedland Obituary
Friedland, Joan
Joan Friedland, 94 of Lake Worth Florida died March 12, 2020. Born Joan Pearl Gering, she lived in Elizabeth, Westfield and Scotch Plains before moving South. Daughter of Larry Gering, founder of Gering Plastics, she was predeceased by her husband Frank and is survived by her daughter Barbara Schwartz (Doug), son James Friedland (Jean), daughter Amy Friedland (Bob), two grandsons Justin and Greg Schwartz and her pet Sachi.
Joanie attended George Washington University until she married Frank. She was very active in UJA in her younger years and was presented with The Lion of Judah. She played piano by ear, loved to see a show or concert, loved to travel with her family and even went back to school while trying to adjust to life in Florida.
Services are being held March 15 at Beth Israel Mausoleum Chapel with arrangements by Bernheim-Apter-Kreitzman, Livingston. Contributions in her memory may be made to UJA, or Hillel the College/University of your choice.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
