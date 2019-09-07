|
Buckley, Joan H.
Joan H. Buckley, 90, beloved wife and mother, passed away on August 28, 2019. She is survived by her husband Edward, daughters; Joann Petroff (David) and Barbara. Also survived by her brother Leo and several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Gathering will be held at Quattlebaum Funeral Home, 6411 Parker Avenue, West Palm Beach, Florida 33405, on Thursday, September 12 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM and a Memorial Service will be held on Friday, September 13 at 2:00PM. In lieu of flowers donations can be made at (www.dar.org, Give, DAR Schools, donate).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019