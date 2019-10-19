Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home
250 Center Street
Jupiter, FL 33458
561-744-2030
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Johnson Obituary
Johnson, Joan
Joan McCreery Longwell Johnson was reunited with her Creator early Sunday morning, October 13, 2019. Born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania on July 20, 1941, Joan was the cherished, only child of Dr. Benton Elkins Longwell and Elsie Caryl McCreery. She providentially met her future husband, Robert "Bob" Cox Johnson, while vacationing on Singer Island at the age of 15. A graduate of Winchester Thurston School in Pittsburgh, Joan earned a bachelor's degree in English from Wheaton College in Norton, Massachusetts. She then worked as a teacher in Allentown, Pennsylvania before marrying Bob in 1965. The two soon moved to Columbus, Ohio where Bob worked for Baldwin Piano and Joan worked as a textbook editor for Charles E. Merrill. After moving to Cincinnati, the couple welcomed the late Benton Erik Johnson in 1967 and the late Myles Colin Johnson in 1968. On June 6, 1969, the Johnson Family moved to North Palm Beach where they were blessed with two more children, Piper Noelle Johnson and Robert Chet Johnson. Joan delighted in raising her four children and was a "mom" to their myriad friends who would often visit their home. A lover of people and animals alike, she was well read, gregarious, and faithfully devoted to her family. Equipped with a photographic memory and the gift of encouragement, Joan will always be remembered as endlessly kind, gentle, generous, and loving. She is deeply missed by a large community of friends and family that includes her fellow members at First Presbyterian Church in North Palm Beach and her immediate family: Bob, Nicholas and Piper Crisafi, Chet and Marissa Johnson, Fanny Gutierrez Johnson, and 11 grandchildren. Joan will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Riverside Memorial Park in Tequesta on Tuesday, October 22. A Memorial Service will follow at 2PM Saturday, November 9 at First Presbyterian Church, 717 Prosperity Farms Rd, North Palm Beach, 33408.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now