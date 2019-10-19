|
Johnson, Joan
Joan McCreery Longwell Johnson was reunited with her Creator early Sunday morning, October 13, 2019. Born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania on July 20, 1941, Joan was the cherished, only child of Dr. Benton Elkins Longwell and Elsie Caryl McCreery. She providentially met her future husband, Robert "Bob" Cox Johnson, while vacationing on Singer Island at the age of 15. A graduate of Winchester Thurston School in Pittsburgh, Joan earned a bachelor's degree in English from Wheaton College in Norton, Massachusetts. She then worked as a teacher in Allentown, Pennsylvania before marrying Bob in 1965. The two soon moved to Columbus, Ohio where Bob worked for Baldwin Piano and Joan worked as a textbook editor for Charles E. Merrill. After moving to Cincinnati, the couple welcomed the late Benton Erik Johnson in 1967 and the late Myles Colin Johnson in 1968. On June 6, 1969, the Johnson Family moved to North Palm Beach where they were blessed with two more children, Piper Noelle Johnson and Robert Chet Johnson. Joan delighted in raising her four children and was a "mom" to their myriad friends who would often visit their home. A lover of people and animals alike, she was well read, gregarious, and faithfully devoted to her family. Equipped with a photographic memory and the gift of encouragement, Joan will always be remembered as endlessly kind, gentle, generous, and loving. She is deeply missed by a large community of friends and family that includes her fellow members at First Presbyterian Church in North Palm Beach and her immediate family: Bob, Nicholas and Piper Crisafi, Chet and Marissa Johnson, Fanny Gutierrez Johnson, and 11 grandchildren. Joan will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Riverside Memorial Park in Tequesta on Tuesday, October 22. A Memorial Service will follow at 2PM Saturday, November 9 at First Presbyterian Church, 717 Prosperity Farms Rd, North Palm Beach, 33408.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019