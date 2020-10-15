1/1
Joan Keough
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Keough
Joan Kathleen Keough, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, died peacefully on October 13, 2020 at the age of 88 surrounded by family. Joan was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she spent most of her life growing up and raising a family throughout the New York area, eventually settling in Florida for the last 27 years.
Her livelihood for many years, for which she asked no monetary compensation, was as an art advocate, publishing authority, political commentator, psychologist, expert gardener, interior design consultant, fashion model, and restaurant critic. Earlier in her career for worked for Remington Rand in New York and later the Woodstock, NY Garden Center.
Joan was a creative and beautiful woman, but it is her kindness and compassion for which she will be most remembered.
Joan is survived by her devoted husband of 66 years, Jack, her children Lee, Ryan, and John, their spouses Tom, Sigrid, and Kate, and grandchildren Olivia, Liam, Clara, and Anna. She was predeceased by her granddaughter Irina.
A Memorial Service and mass honoring Joan's life will be held on Friday, October 16 at 1:00PM at St. Paul of the Cross Church, 10970 Jack Nicklaus Drive, North Palm Beach, FL.
In lieu flowers, donations may be made to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund.
The service will also be available online. For those interested in participating, please contact the family for more information.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Memorial service
01:00 PM
St. Paul of the Cross Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Howard Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation and Event Center
754 Us Highway 1
North Palm Beach, FL 33408
5618489641
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Howard Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation and Event Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved