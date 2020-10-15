Joan Keough

Joan KeoughJoan Kathleen Keough, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, died peacefully on October 13, 2020 at the age of 88 surrounded by family. Joan was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she spent most of her life growing up and raising a family throughout the New York area, eventually settling in Florida for the last 27 years.Her livelihood for many years, for which she asked no monetary compensation, was as an art advocate, publishing authority, political commentator, psychologist, expert gardener, interior design consultant, fashion model, and restaurant critic. Earlier in her career for worked for Remington Rand in New York and later the Woodstock, NY Garden Center.Joan was a creative and beautiful woman, but it is her kindness and compassion for which she will be most remembered.Joan is survived by her devoted husband of 66 years, Jack, her children Lee, Ryan, and John, their spouses Tom, Sigrid, and Kate, and grandchildren Olivia, Liam, Clara, and Anna. She was predeceased by her granddaughter Irina.A Memorial Service and mass honoring Joan's life will be held on Friday, October 16 at 1:00PM at St. Paul of the Cross Church, 10970 Jack Nicklaus Drive, North Palm Beach, FL.In lieu flowers, donations may be made to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund.The service will also be available online. For those interested in participating, please contact the family for more information.