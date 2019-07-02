|
Kilcullen, Joan
Joan Claydon Kilcullen, 87, of Palm Beach Gardens, died peacefully on Saturday, June 29, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
She was predeceased by her loving husband, Hale and son, John. She is survived by her sons, Richard (Patricia) and Robert, daughters, Joan and Katherine, grandchildren, Patrick, Maura, Dianna, Elizabeth, John and Ryan along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Friday, July 5 from 4:00PM to 6:00PM at Aycock-Riverside Funeral Home at 1112 Military Trail, Jupiter, FL. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, July 6 at 11:00AM at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 13591 Prosperity Farms Road, Palm Beach Gardens, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast.
Joan was a loving mother and friend her great sense of humor will be greatly missed.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 2 to July 3, 2019