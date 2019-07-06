Gates, Joan M.

Joan Marie Gates, 92, of Palm Beach Gardens, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Joan was born October 26, 1926 in Troy, NY. After graduating from nursing school, she embarked on a 'girl trip' to Florida, where she met and married the love of her life, Harry Gates. Joan always wanted to have 'lots of babies' and indeed, raised a family of 8 children. She worked many years at St. Mary's Hospital as a Labor and Delivery nurse. Throughout her life, she found time to volunteer at schools and church organizations, most recently her parish St. Ignatius Loyola in Palm Beach Gardens.

Joan is preceded by her husband of 67 years Harry Gates (2015), daughter Patti Gates, and son-in-law Leo Faucher. She is survived by 7 children and their spouses: Janet Fabra, Peggy Faucher, Cathy Barulic (George), Barbara Taylor (Gary), Mark Gates (Joanne), Greg Gates (Marsha), and Jennifer Gaidjunas (Frank "Chip").

Her sixteen grandchildren: Rita Dellatore, Christy Wishart, Clara Fabra, Nick Fabra, Laura Lane, Mark Barulic, Tony Barulic, Angela Boatwright, Jason Gates, Jordan Gates, Shannon Cooper, Christopher Gates, Sheila Anderson, Melinda St. Clair, Jared Gaidjunas, and Heather Gaidjunas; 21 great-grandchildren and numerous loving nieces and nephews.

The family will receive family and friends on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 5:00PM to 8:00PM at Quattlebaum Funeral Home, 5411 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL. A funeral mass will be celebrated Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10:00AM, at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola, 9999 N. Military Trail, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410.

The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the amazing staff at Royal Palm Beach Health and Rehab Center and a special caregiver Emmanuella Dieudonne who provided many years of exceptional care for our parents. Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 6 to July 11, 2019