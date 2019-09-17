|
Idzik, Joan M.
Joan M. (Fitz) Idzik, 88, of Fond du Lac, WI and Tequesta, FL, passed away peacefully Friday, August 30, 2019 at Grancare Nursing Center in Fond du Lac. She was born in Milwaukee, WI Thursday, February 26, 1931 to Roland and Ruth (Vandabogart) Fitz. Joan was a proud graduate of Washington High School and attended the University of Wisconsin - Madison. On Saturday, July 25, 1953, Joan married Donald "Don" Idzik in Milwaukee. He preceded her in death on Friday, November 27, 2015.
In 1963, Joan and Don moved to Fond du Lac. Beginning in 1963, Joan assisted her husband in developing Grancare Nursing Center, of which she was the Administrator for until 1976, as well as Grand Park Medical/Dental Center, both located in Fond du Lac. In 1965, the second Grancare Nursing Center was built in Green Bay, WI. Later, in 1982, the Idzik's completed a medical center in Steamboat Springs, CO.
Beginning in 1978, Joan and Don spent their winters in Tequesta, FL, moving there permanently in 2009. In September of 2015, they moved home to Fond du Lac to reside at GranPark Terrace Apartments, associated with Grancare Nursing Center.
Joan was a member of Job's Daughters International (JDI) and enjoyed tennis, golf and snow skiing. From 1984 to 1987, she was Chairman of the Convention Committee for the Wisconsin Association of Nursing Homes. Joan served as president for the Ladies Golf Association, South Hills Golf and Country Club in Fond du Lac, Hobe Sound Golf Club in Hobe Sound, FL, and the "Nine Holers" at Tequesta Country Club in Tequesta.
Joan was an incredible mother to her daughter, Cindy Idzik–Barber of Tequesta and her son, Mark Idzik of Fond du Lac. Forever a loving and generous grandmother, "Mimi" is further survived by her three grandchildren, Chad W. Barber of Port St. Lucie, FL, Tess A. Barber of Lake Park Beach, FL and Alicia Idzik–Heifetz of Sherman Oaks, CA. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; sister, Joyce Drudik; and nephews, John and James Schwartzburg.
Mimi…your sense of humor will be greatly missed by all "Taa Taa"!
A visitation will be held from 11:30AM to 1:30PM on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, in Fond du Lac. Entombment will follow in the All-Faiths Chapel Mausoleum at Rienzi Cemetery
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019