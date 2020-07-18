1/1
Joan McCain
1938 - 2020
McCain, Joan
Joan M. McCain, 82, of Palm Beach, Florida, and Lynnfield, Massachusetts, died peacefully on July 13, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Joan was born in Boston in 1938 and grew up in the Orient Heights section of East Boston. She married Charles F. McCain, an attorney, and together they raised their son in Lynnfield, Massachusetts. Joan was a 1959 graduate of Boston University, and then pursued a Masters Degree in Education. Joan took great pride in her role as a teacher, first in the Swampscott school system and then the Reading school system for almost 50 years altogether. She especially loved the opportunity to teach the children of her former students and the lifelong friendships and bonds formed with her fellow teachers.
Joan was an accomplished ballerina, having performed in ballet shows across New England before college. She always maintained a ballerina's poise and grace throughout her life. Joan was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was dearly loved by her friends in Massachusetts, and in Florida, where she made her home in later years. Joan will be greatly missed.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Charles F. McCain, and her sisters, Carol Staffieri and Diane Buono. She is survived by her son, Charles (Charlene) McCain II, her grandchildren, Lily, Kyle and Kendall McCain, her brother, Louis Tobia, and her sisters, Angela Leary and Chandra (Edward) Minor.
Private graveside services will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett, Massachusetts.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
