Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tillman Funeral Home - West Palm Beach
2170 South Military Trail
West Palm Beach, FL 33415
561-965-4412
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Roach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Roach

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Roach Obituary
Roach, Joan
Joan B. Roach (Kelly), 81, of Acworth and Blairsville, GA, formerly of Lantana, passed away peacefully September 16, 2019 at Shands Hospital, Gainesville, FL. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Emmett; daughters, Cyndi and husband Bobby Begley of Acworth, GA, Kelli and fiancé Dan Rodgers of Starke, FL; brother, Richard E. Kelly and wife Denise of Lake Worth, FL; and her beloved Yorkie, Misty. Joan retired from Atlantis Golf Club in 2000. A private service is being held with family.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now