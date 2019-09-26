|
Roach, Joan
Joan B. Roach (Kelly), 81, of Acworth and Blairsville, GA, formerly of Lantana, passed away peacefully September 16, 2019 at Shands Hospital, Gainesville, FL. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Emmett; daughters, Cyndi and husband Bobby Begley of Acworth, GA, Kelli and fiancé Dan Rodgers of Starke, FL; brother, Richard E. Kelly and wife Denise of Lake Worth, FL; and her beloved Yorkie, Misty. Joan retired from Atlantis Golf Club in 2000. A private service is being held with family.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019