DALY, Joan T. Joan T. Daly, of Palm Beach Gardens, (formerly of Northport, NY), passed away peacefully on May 15, 2019 surrounded by family members. She was 89. She was born to Ella and John Finnegan in New York City, NY. She was predeceased by her husband, Michael B Daly. She leaves behind her children: Michael (Pat), John (Martina), Maura (Douglas) and Brain (Sandy); along with her grandchildren: Justin (Ashley), Erin, Sarah, Meghan (Austin), Brendan, Shayna; and her great-grandchildren: Avery and Colton. She was cremated at her and her family's request. No services were held.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 26, 2019
