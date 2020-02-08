|
|
Turetzky, Joan
Joan Turetzky, 90, passed peacefully on Monday morning, February 3, 2020 at the Home Place in Sanger, TX. We will remember her beauty, her love of adventure and the arts, her willingness to try new things and most especially her wicked sense of humor. She loved animals and babies and made friends with many she met.
Mrs. Turetzky was born on September 26, 1929 in Brooklyn, NY to Jack and Matilda (Singer) Gross. She was married to Arthur Harold Turetzky; who died in May of 1978. Joan worked as an actor; performing under the stage name Joan Turner. She loved the stage and her many actor friends and colleagues.
She is survived by Nina Clare of New York City, NY; Ted Bear of Tahlequah, OK; Jodi Duryea and son-in-law, Todd Duryea of Denton, TX. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Humane Society and Defenders of Wildlife.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020