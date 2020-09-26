Young, Joan

Dr. Joan Carol Young, died September 28, 2019 sometime between 11pm and 4am and just short of her 91st birthday. The night before, she was surprisingly in great spirits, waiting to see her daughter one more time before peacefully going to sleep, where she would dream, for the last time. Joan had been living in a small home care facility where she increasingly felt as though life being dependent on others due to Parkinson's and COPD was a waste of time, repeatedly and insistently voicing her readiness to go months before she did.

Joan was born November 16, 1928, the second oldest to Emma and Charles Samter's five children at St. John's Hospital, Queens, New York. She was raised and went to school in New York, graduating from Hunter College High School in 1944 at age 16. She immediately started her Bachelor's at Hunter College and then completed it at State Teachers College in Geneseo, New York with a B.S. in Elementary Education, June 1950. Joan would continue her drive to learn more and, while raising two children alone, managed to earn a Master's Degree from State University College, Oswego, New York in Education (Secondary English) in 1971 and a PhD from the University of Florida, Gainsville, Florida in English Education in 1979. Proud of her PhD, she was referred to as "Doc J" from then on!

On July 21, 1951, Joan married Staff Sergeant George James "Jim" Young in Salinas, California and soon they had two children and traveled to Germany and nine other locations before divorcing in 1960. Joan settled with her two children in Southern Florida, close to her parents, where she remained until joining her daughter in California the last few years of her life.

From 1948 until 1960 and throughout her career, Joan had several different jobs that utilized her great organizational skills and provided the extra money needed. In 1960, she started what would be a thirty year career in teaching -- from elementary to junior high to high school and, for the last 13 years as an Associate Professor at Palm Beach Junior College. It is during this tenure at the Junior College where she and several colleagues with the union sued the president of the college to rectify an unfair work situation. She has said that she is most proud of the collaborative work she did with others during this time.

Joan was a lifetime member of and served as an officer in several professional organizations and teachers' unions -- even as a retiree and up until her move to California at the age of 87. She was the rare person who really knew Robert's Rules of Order!

Joan loved words and word games and, as a pastime, kept lists of words, word groups, and trivia; attended and competed in Crossword Puzzle conventions yearly; and created and published several acrostic puzzles, as well as other word games for family events.

Her survivors include her siblings, John "Jack" Samter (who has since died) of Naples, New York and Dr. Judith E. Samter of Anchorage, Alaska; her children, Dale Ann Young of Long Beach, California and David Hamilton Young of Villa Rica, Georgia; and her grandchildren, Elizabeth Poole, Dara Teuila Sievers Wheeler, Danielle Rose Sievers Longe, and Davina Hope Young Debolt. Surviving great-grandchildren include Leah Lynn Debolt, Zoe Olivia Wheeler and Charlotte Anne Wheeler.

Memorial gifts can be sent to The Southern Poverty Law Center or Planned Parenthood, two of the organizations that Joan regularly supported.



