Roegiers, JoAnn
JoAnn Roegiers passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at her home in Delray Beach, Florida. She was born in Mystic, Iowa, on April 4, 1934, to Lester and Mary (Blair) Randles.
JoAnn married her husband, Richard "Dick" Roegiers, in 1954. In 1972 they relocated from Moline, Illinois, to Boca Raton, Florida, where they lived for 18 years before moving to Delray Dunes Country Club in Boynton Beach.
JoAnn loved to travel. She played tennis, golf and bridge. She had an active social life and enjoyed her daily Chardonnay. More than anything, she took pride in her family.
She is survived by her children: Steve and his wife, Peggy; Tom and his wife, Nancy; Lisa and her husband, Joe; and Rick and his wife, Susie. Her legacy also includes her grandchildren — Amy and her husband, Danny; Kathryn and her husband, Neil; Brett and his wife, Emily; Curtis; Kyle; Jessica; Allyson and her husband, Ryan; Parker; Ashley and Jamee — and six great-grandchildren: Ava, Jack, Luna, August, Connor and Joey Parks.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her husband, parents and four sisters: Emma Harlow, Virginia Schafer, Edna Hudnall and Barbara Randles.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church or Hospice of Palm Beach County.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020