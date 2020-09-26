Sylvester, Joanne
Joanne Sylvester returned to her heavenly Father, passing peacefully at home with her husband of 62 years, by her side. Joanne was born and raised in New York City, moving to West Palm Beach in 1958 with her husband, Raymond. She was one of the early pioneers of the Palm Beach Civic Opera, now known as the Palm Beach Opera. Joanne sang at several local churches, countless weddings, funerals and other events throughout her life. She was soloist at St. Edward's Catholic Church in Palm Beach from 1978 through 1989, and continued with the St. Edward's Choir until 2016.
Joanne is survived by her husband, Raymond, and her children, Richard (Jean), Stephen, Philip, Christina Torres (Israel), and Joanna Sylvester-Hartman (Ben), and grandchildren, Nick, Olivia, Elizabeth, Jack, and Noah, as well as her two faithful canine companions Dino and Mia.
Joanne has always been an animal advocate. The family home was never without a pet, usually more than one. Throughout her life, Joanne's love and compassion toward animals and humans, especially children, was evident to anyone who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joanne Sylvester can be made to a local dog rescue, Destiny for Dogs, 326 Macy Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33405, or via Paypal at (http://paypal.me/destinyfordogs
Visitation service, following CDC mask and distancing guidelines will be held on Monday, September 28, at Quattlebaum Funeral Home, 6411 Parker Avenue, West Palm Beach, from 5:00PM to 7:00PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Juliana Catholic Church, 4500 S. Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach on Tuesday, September 29 at 11:00AM, followed by internment at Hillcrest Memorial Park in West Palm Beach.