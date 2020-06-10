Elder Joe Nathan Blanks transitioned to his heavenly home on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Providential Leap Ministries- 1015 NW 4th St. Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Bishop Samuel McNeece, Pastor. Funeral Services will be private. Complete funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Brown's Funeral Home, 1004 South Dixie Highway, Lantana, FL 33462.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.