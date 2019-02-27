Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boynton Memorial Chapel - Boynton Beach
800 W. Boynton Beach Boulevard
Boynton Beach, FL 33426
(561) 734-5600
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe PANTORNO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe PANTORNO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joe PANTORNO Obituary
PANTORNO, Joe Joe Pantorno, of Nantucket, MA and Hypoluxo, FL, passed away leaving his sister, brother, nephew, niece and her husband, and a great-nephew. Joe was dearly loved, and will be greatly missed by the members of his family and his many friends on Nantucket Island and in the south Florida area. Joe was a restaurateur for over 40 years, and an avid fly fisherman, golfer, sportsman, and world traveler. Joe was an example what it means to be truly human, a great support to his family, and a true friend to many. Viewing: Thursday, February 28 -- 4:00PM to 7:00PM, Boynton Memorial Chapel (www.boyntonmemorial.com); Funeral Mass: Friday, March 1 at 11:00AM St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 10935 S. Military Trail, Boynton Beach, FL. "Tight Lines" Joe
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now