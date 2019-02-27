|
PANTORNO, Joe Joe Pantorno, of Nantucket, MA and Hypoluxo, FL, passed away leaving his sister, brother, nephew, niece and her husband, and a great-nephew. Joe was dearly loved, and will be greatly missed by the members of his family and his many friends on Nantucket Island and in the south Florida area. Joe was a restaurateur for over 40 years, and an avid fly fisherman, golfer, sportsman, and world traveler. Joe was an example what it means to be truly human, a great support to his family, and a true friend to many. Viewing: Thursday, February 28 -- 4:00PM to 7:00PM, Boynton Memorial Chapel (www.boyntonmemorial.com); Funeral Mass: Friday, March 1 at 11:00AM St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 10935 S. Military Trail, Boynton Beach, FL. "Tight Lines" Joe
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 27, 2019