Price, Joe R.

Joe R. Price, 88, of Jupiter, FL, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2020.

Joe was born July 30, 1931 in Rome, GA, the son of the late Raymond and Melba Price. He moved to Palm Beach County when he was 13 years old where he spent the remainder of his life.

Joe was a member of the West Palm Beach Fire Department for 20 years where he retired as a Captain, he also served in the Army National Guard as a major. Joe was a national and locally recognized real estate appraiser for over 50 years. He co-founded Callaway & Price with his brother Bob Callaway in 1972. He was an MAI with the American Institute of Real Estate Appraisers and an SRA with the Society of Real Estate Appraisers. His passion for teaching was well known nationally and locally. Joe was an author and co-author of a number of real estate appraisal articles.

Joe is survived by his daughter, Cindy Price, of Hatboro, PA, and son Jay Price of Sebastian, FL. He is also survived by two granddaughters Emily and her husband Andrew Mautz, Katie Horak and a grandson Dan Horak , 3 great-grandchildren, his brother Bob Callaway and his wife Linda of Jupiter, FL, as well as a number of nieces and nephews. Joe was preceded in death by his sister Carolyn Callaway, a granddaughter Elizabeth Horak and great-grandson Jaxon Mautz.

Interment was handled by Neptune Society. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.

Donations may be made in Joe's memory to Big Dog Ranch Rescue 14444 Okeechobee Blvd. Loxahatchee Groves, FL 33470



