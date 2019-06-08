LEININGER, Joel Calvin Joel Calvin Leininger passed into his Lord's presence Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Born in Hudsondale, PA on April 8, 1937, he was the son of the late Calvin and Elizabeth Williams Leininger. He is survived by daughter Marcella and husband David Centola; and son Joel C. and wife Elizabeth; sister Jane and husband Marshall Chlebove; six grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Joel recently resided in Pidgeon Forge, TN, where he was active in his church and pamphlet missionary work. Joel stood firm in his Christian beliefs and was a long time member of the Masons and Eastern Star. He was preceded in death by his wife Marcalla Corl Leininger, and sister Jeanette Moffa. After graduating from Penn State University, Joel worked for IBM at the beginning of the computer age and lived in New York and Florida. Services will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date. Published in The Palm Beach Post from June 8 to June 9, 2019