Jacobs, Joel Lawrence
Joel Lawrence Jacobs, born September 14, 1942, died December 13, 2019. Most recently a resident of Boynton Beach and Delray Beach, FL, Joel and his family lived in Bellmore, NY and Fort Washington, PA. Joel was born in Newark, NJ to Phineas and Jean, and had one younger sibling, a brother, Melvin Jacobs of Livingston, NJ. Joel graduated from Weequahic High School and attended Seton Hall College. Joel was married to Harriet Horowitz from 1966 until her death in 2003. Joel and Harriet are survived by their three children, Melanie Sperlein, Pamela Jacobs and Felicia Albert, residents of Davie, FL, Bronx, NY, and King of Prussia, PA respectively, son-in-law, Howard Sperlein, son-in-law, Ryan Albert, and their three grandchildren, Jillian, Ithan and Haylen Sperlein.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019