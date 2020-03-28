|
LeFevre, Joffre Charles
Joffre Charles LeFevre, 44, was born in South Bend, IN on April 29, 1975, and passed away in North Palm Beach, FL on March 21, 2020.
Joffre graduated from Roncalli High School in 1993, received a B.S. from Indiana University in 1997, and an M.B.A. from Vanderbilt University in 2005. He worked as a CPA, an analyst at Delta Air Lines, and as President/CEO of Lowry Research Corporation.
Joffre will be profoundly missed by his wife of 18 years, Kristen; their three children Sawyer, Wyatt, and Elisabeth; his parents Jacques and Diane LeFevre; his sister J'nai Stuller, her husband Shane Stuller, and their two children Nolan and Isaac; his grandmother Bernadette DeVoursney; his mother-in-law Mary Lou Desmond; and his extended family.
A private burial took place in Florida on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
A Celebration of Joffre's Life will be held in Indianapolis at a future date.
