1/1
Johan Erik Hvide
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Johan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hvide, Johan Erik
Johan Erik Hvide, born September 5, 1948 in Glen Cove, New York and passed away July 15, 2020 at home at the Village of Golf, Florida.
He was predeceased by his parents, Hans Johan Hvide, Elsa Mellevold Hvide and his sister, Elsa Hvide Mumma. He is survived by his wife, Betsy Schmidt Hvide, his sons, Leif-Erik Hvide (Paloma Gallardo Hvide), Johan Anders Hvide (Miranda Landvater Hvide) and his grandsons, Magnus Johan Hvide, Hakon Erik Hvide and Hans Kristoffer Hvide.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a Memorial Service and burial will be held at a later date. The time and date will be announced.
Memorial Donations may be made to St. Joseph's Episcopal Church, Boynton Beach, FL or Vitas Hospice, Boynton Beach.
To leave a condolence and to view the full obituary, please visit (www.scobeecombsbowdenfuneralhome.com).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Scobee-Combs-Bowden Funeral Home & Crematory
599 N.E. 15th Avenue
Boynton Beach, FL 33435
(561) 732-8151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Scobee-Combs-Bowden Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved