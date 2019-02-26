Home

EDMONDS, John A. John Edmonds, 94, of West Palm Beach, FL and Burlington, Ontario, Canada, died February 25, 2019 at home under the fantastic care of Trustbridge Hospice. Born January 24, 1925 in Canada. His wife Martha has so many crazy good memories of their shared life. Travels, golfing, many joint business ventures and their never-ending game of "gin rummy". After participating in the allied invasion, DDay, aboard a Corvette ship in the Canadian Navy, John became a successful entrepreneur in Canada. He is also survived by his daughter, Sharon Edmonds, son Bill (Lib) Edmonds and grandchildren Amy, Alex, Nicole and John. He will be cremated and there will be no funeral. Family will have a private memorial party for him later. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at (trustbridgefoundation.org).
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 26, 2019
