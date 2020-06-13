Stang, John A.In Loving Memory ofJack A. StangJohn "Jack" A. Stang, 74, of Delray Beach, FL, passed away on May 17, 2020 after a courageous battle with Glioblastoma Cancer.Jack began his life in Newburg, NY on September 10, 1945. He was the son of Carmela Stang and the late John "Jack" Stang, Sr. and brother to Marlene Stang Peterson.He has had a long successful career in sales from Connecticut to Florida. The past 11 years he has worked at Braman Porsche of West Palm Beach, as top "Porsche Brand Ambassador". His years of experience, perseverance and dedication to his work have earned him respect throughout his career and loyalty from clients.When he wasn't working, he loved to spend time with family and friends by the water, from fishing and boating on the Connecticut River and Long Island Sound to the Florida Keys.Early in life Jack discovered that he had a love of music, and that love stayed deep in his soul throughout his life. This passion could be seen in the early days as a singer/guitar player in the band Paul Walkers Dream. His passion for music was his inspiration in the 80's to early 90's to start his own recording studio in Hartford, CT - "Nickel Recording". He outgrew the studio and then created the Media Arts Center, which housed Nickel Recording, Stang Music Publishing, music school and other arts related businesses. May he R.I.P. in Rock & Roll Heaven.His memory will be cherished and kept alive by his loving wife of 10 years Janet M. Stang, his mother Carmela Stang, daughter Sigrid Stang, son Jonathan Stang, daughter-in-law Lin Stang, sister Marlene Stang and husband Pete Peterson, grandchildren Brittani Hedin, Taylor and Hayden Beaton, great-grandchildren Isaac, Ellie and many beloved uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family and long time friends.The family wishes to thank all their family and friends who have provided ongoing love and support, and the compassionate staff of TrustBridge Hospice of West Palm Beach, FL.A private memorial service will be held at a later date in celebration of his life.In lieu of flowers - donations can be sent to: