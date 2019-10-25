|
|
Ware, John A.
Jack Ware died peacefully at home on October 23, 2019 at the age of 88, in North Palm Beach, FL. Husband of Patricia Ware, married May 1958, father of John and Alexander, grandfather of Sophia and Alexander of Piedmont, CA and of Amelie, Nicholas and Leonard of Berlin, Germany.
Jack, a lifelong student and world traveler having visited 99 countries, was an architect and planner based in Florida since 1984. Prior to that he was a partner at Planners Collaborative in Syracuse, NY. He taught at Syracuse University where he received his MArch and PhD. He worked in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Jordan as an urban planner and architect.
He was born in Singleton, Sussex, England. Growing up in Romford, Essex he studied architecture and began his professional journey working at Harlow New Town after World War II. He moved to Canada in 1953 and enjoyed practicing architecture in Toronto and Kitimat, B.C. His keen interest in protecting nature and in the history and cultures of other peoples was inspiring. Jack had a full and happy life and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019