More Obituaries for John DENSFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Alan DENSFORD Sr.

John Alan DENSFORD Sr. Obituary
DENSFORD, Sr., John Alan John Alan Densford, Sr., passed away at home on May 21, 2019. He was 62 years old. He was born in Memphis, TN and operated a farm until age 32. He moved to Florida shortly after where he loved being on the ocean, which is where his remains will be cast. He is survived by his mother Shirley, two sons Nick and John Jr., one brother and one sister. Memorial will be held June 22 in the Palm Room inside Sailfish Marina, Palm Beach Shores, at 11:00AM. The family will be greeting friends from 10:00AM to Noon. We request not to send flowers. Those wishing to donate to assist in final expenses or to a charity, please contact John Jr. at 731-445-6765.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 16, 2019
