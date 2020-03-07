|
Ohrn, John Andrew
Captain John Andrew Ohrn
August 17, 1939
February 16, 2020
John Andrew Ohrn, Sr., 80 years old, born in Hyannis, MA, August 17, 1939 passed away peacefully of natural causes in Jupiter, FL, February 16, 2020. John lived in Hyannis, MA and Jupiter, FL. John is survived by his children Lynn Ohrn Moen (Richard) of Centerville, MA, John Andrew Ohrn (Margaret) of Newburyport, MA and Leah Joslin Ohrn of North Palm Beach, FL. He leaves behind three grandchildren Seth Patrick Ohrn, Sophie Elizabeth Ohrn and John "Jack" Andrew Ohrn III. Captain Ohrn was born to Edna and Carl and raised on Cape Cod, MA. John graduated from Barnstable High School in 1957, he went onto Bridgeton Academy for Post Graduate "studies". Following Bridgeton Academy, John went onto Colby College on a football scholarship. From Colby College, John matriculated to the United States Naval Aviation Academy in Pensacola, FL for flight school.
Following flight school, he became a Naval Flight Officer, stationed in Pearl Harbor, HI and met his wife Judy Joslin and began his family. Following his Naval career, John embarked on a prestigious career with Pan American Airways. His final base in Berlin, Germany as a Pan Am IGS pilot came with life long friendships and camaraderie that he maintained until his passing. Everyone who meets Big John remembers John and looks forward to seeing him again. Always quick with a joke, a flash of a smile and happy to tell a few tall tales, which oddly proved to be true. A Memorial Service will be held in early summer at Cape Cod, MA. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his name to the at (woundedwarriorproject.org).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020