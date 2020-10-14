1/1
John Apgar
1943 - 2020
North Palm Beach - John "Jack" Wilbur Apgar, Jr.
12/11/1943 - 10/4/2020
Jack was born to John Wilbur Apgar and Dorothy Peer Apgar in New Jersey on December 11, 1943. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, son, uncle, and grandfather. He was married to his wonderful wife Susan Scott Apgar for 38 years. Jack enjoyed spending time with his grandson Luke and was found most often in the water riding his Sea-Doo or on his boat with his K9 partners Buddy and Buster. Jack, or the "Ambassador of Peanut Island", as he was fondly deemed, spent his time between his homes in North Palm Beach, FL and Waynesville, NC. Jack was loved by all and will be missed by most. He never failed to make everyone laugh with his plethora of jokes. Jack was one of the last of the good guys and the world will have less laughter without him in it.
Jack was predeceased by his mother and father; his sisters Barbara Jean McMahon and Dorothy Louise McGiffin; his dog Buddy; and his loving wife Susan. He is survived by his daughter Ashley Apgar; his sister Gail Apgar Faulkner; his grandson Luke Schmitt; and many nieces and nephews.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
