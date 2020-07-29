Atkins, Jr., John
John Atkins, Jr., age 84, answered his heavenly Father's call and transitioned to be present with the Lord on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He graduated from Blanche Ely High School, Pompano Beach, FL in 1957; matriculated to Florida A&M University; was a member of the famed "Marching 100" and received his B.S. in Mathematics in 1962. He was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha, Fraternity, Incorporated and was an active member of Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church of West Palm Beach, FL. John served in several capacities at Mt. Calvary, including Treasurer, Member of the Executive Board, Member of the Trustee Board, Sunday School Superintendent and teacher, and President of the C.H. Groce Special Choir. John taught Mathematics in the Palm Beach County School District for more than thirty-five years, retiring in 1998. Along with his wife, Bettye, John entered into the childcare business in 1971 and later established Atkins Tender Loving Care (TLC) in June 1976. During his active years at Atkins TLC, John served in many capacities, including management of staff, photographer, bus driver, handyman—i.e., a "jack of all trades" and master of most. He will forever be remembered for his wisdom (e.g., "common sense is not common these days"), his genius, his caring attitude, especially toward children, love and dedication toward his family, friends and church members, infectious smile, patience, gentle nature, frugality, and many other endearing characteristics. His children will always remember him as a loving, caring but no-nonsense dad. Preceded in death by his parents John Atkins, Sr. and Solonie Jordan Atkins, four sisters European Atkins Harris, Lula Atkins Bettis, Almarene Atkins Anderson, Alvea Atkins Scott; two brothers Louis Henry Atkins and Willie Atkins. John leaves to cherish his precious memories his wife of 56 years, Bettye Ruth Blackshear Atkins, two sons Juan K. Atkins (Teresa) of Riviera Beach, FL, Reginald L. Atkins of West Palm Beach, FL; daughter Tijuana A. Williams (Keith) of Lake Worth, FL, five grandchildren Kennedy, Keith, Tyson, Keanna (Shay) and Taylor, one great-grandson, Timothy, four sisters Mary Atkins Morris (Willie) and Helen Atkins Sanders, of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Ellen Atkins Judson of Zephyrhills, FL and Maebell Atkins Walker (Donald) of Deerfield Beach, FL, two sisters-in-law Dr. Viceola Sykes and Evangelist Linda Blackshear Smith both of Tallahassee, FL, two brothers-in-law J. Lester Blackshear (Evelyn) of Laurelton, NY and David L. Blackshear of Tallahassee, FL. The family thanks all of the health care professionals who assisted with John's care during the last two years, including Alejandro, Victor, Shana, and the late Neevie Carrigan along with John's dedicated children.
There will be a public viewing for friends from 2:00PM to 8:00PM Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Royal Palm Funeral Home, 5601 Greenwood Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407. A Private, Invitation-only Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date after the public health threat has been mitigated.
In lieu of flowers, please make a tax-deductible contribution to: "Dee Ministries – John Atkins, Jr. Scholarship Fund" or "FAMU Foundation – John Atkins, Jr. Scholarship Fund" – c/o Bettye Atkins, 1133 W. 10th Street, Riviera Beach, FL 33404.
