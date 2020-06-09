Brindisi, JohnOctober 17, 1924 – June 6, 2020Resident of Delray Beach, FLForever loved, and remembered by devoted family and friends.Dr. John Brindisi, age 95, passed away June 6, 2020, in Delray Beach, FL, on the 76th anniversary of the D-Day Normandy invasion. He was a former resident of Delmar and Northport, NY. John was born in New York City to Caterina and Michele Brindisi in 1924.He was predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Grace Brindisi, in 2012. He is survived by two daughters, Babette Wilcox of Pleasant Valley, NY (Ellen Youssef) and Nancy Smith (Ted) of Delmar, NY, three grandchildren, Blake Wilcox of Northampton, PA, Peter Smith (Tracy Hsu) of Forest Hills, NY and Katherine Smith (Ashley) of Raynham, MA and four great-grandchildren.Dr. Brindisi graduated from Newtown High School in Corona, Queens in 1942. After graduation he joined the US Army, trained as a radio operator with Patton's Third Army and landed on Omaha Beach on D-Day plus 1. He returned to the US and married his high school sweetheart Grace, on January 6, 1946. Thanks to GI benefits he obtained his undergraduate education at NYU while working with the NYC subway system. Later he returned to NYU receiving a Master's degree in Guidance and in 1973, he received a Doctorate in Education at Florida Atlantic University. In 1984, he retired from the Northport High School where he served as a high school guidance counselor.As a NYSUT member, Dr. Brindisi founded the Retired Teacher of Northport Association. He was a proud member of the IAP- Italian Americans for Progress and the AIHA - American Italian Historical Association. He authored an article for their encyclopedia entitled The Italian American Experience, published in 2000. He was a member and President of the East Northport Rotary Club, and was the Rotary Exchange Student Coordinator on Long Island. In retirement he volunteered at the Town of Huntington Senior Services Center for 17 years, and maintained a private counseling service in Northport, NY. In 2015, he was awarded the French Legion of Honor (Ordre National de la Légion d'honneur) medal in recognition of his part in liberating France from Nazi tyranny.Interment will be at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY.Online condolences may be offered at