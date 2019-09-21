|
|
Bunn, John C.
Mr. John C. Bunn died unexpectedly on September 16, 2019 in Loxahatchee, FL at age 71.
John is survived by wife, Sue Bunn; children, Aaron Bunn and spouse, Jean Varano of Philadelphia, PA, Courtney Roades and spouse, Michael Roades of Las Vegas, NV and Brandon Bunn and spouse, Brooke Bunn of Jacksonville, FL; siblings, Mike Bunn of Lake Worth, FL and Steve Bunn of Ft. Wayne, IN; and grandchildren, Maxwell, Oliver, Colin, Carter, Wyatt, Waylon, Arabella and Brantley. He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Bunn, mother, Juanita Bunn, and siblings, Greg Bunn and Robert "Bobby" Bunn.
John was born on April 6, 1948 in Ft. Wayne, IN to Robert and Juanita Bunn. He graduated from Elmhurst High School in 1966. He also served his country in the Vietnam War. He met Sue in 1980 and they spent 39 wonderful years together. After moving to Florida, John started his own trucking and excavating business. His family will remember him as a kind man, who was very generous and witty and who loved working with his hands and being outdoors.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:15AM Tuesday, September 24 at South Florida National Cemetery, 6501 S State Road 7, Lake Worth, FL 33449. All are welcome to attend and Celebrate John's Life.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/donate/).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019